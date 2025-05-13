Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 13 (ANI): Life slowly returned to normal in the shelling-hit Poonch district on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, life also returned to normal in Udampur after the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

Visuals showed people going to work.

However, all government and private schools remain closed as a precautionary measure here.

Meanwhile, life in Reasi also returned to normal. However, local residents of a border village in the Samba district feared the Pakistan army after blasts were heard on Monday night and splinters hit one of the houses.

The roof and kitchen of the affected house have been damaged after shelling by Pakistan.

Dalbeer Singh, a local, said that there was constant fear due to shelling by Pakistan.

"We were clueless last night, but we heard noises. We saw in the morning that this had happened. However, there is not much damage. We were all at home when the explosion happened. The police came later and took stock of the situation. There is an environment of fear."

Krishan Chand, another local, said that he was sitting outside when the explosion occurred.

Prakar Singh, a local from another border village, said, "When the drone firing happened, I was trying to calm my kids. Pakistan is not ready to agree."

Red streaks were seen and explosions heard as India's air defence intercepted Pakistani drones amid a blackout in Samba on Monday evening, with Army sources saying that a small number of drones had come in the Samba sector and were being engaged.

Army sources said that comparatively, a very small number of drones have come in the Samba sector, and they are being engaged, and there is nothing to be alarmed. (ANI)

