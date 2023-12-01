Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): A life-size cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar has become an attraction for tourists and locals as the visitors, particularly tourists, were seen seizing the opportunity to take photos and selfies with the cut-out.

One of the tourists named Samrat, while speaking to ANI about the life-size cut-out, said, "We were passing and saw a cutout of PM Modi here and we also saw multiple tourists coming to this point and taking selfies here. We feel that we are at home, as PM Modi is a figure who connects with the masses so it feels good."

He further said that this cut-out will send out a positive message, as people have a very different kind of image when it comes to the Kashmir valley but when we see such selfie points or the development over here, people feel a bit safer these days.

"It is a good initiative, and this should be escalated at various other points as well to boost tourism," he said.

Another tourist named Prateik said, "We came over here despite the rainfall and we are really happy to see the development done by PM Modi over here. This selfie point also seemed very attractive, due to which we stayed for some time."

He further said that Kashmir is called heaven on Earth but due to some issues, there were problems but now things have changed. "We feel better to see the selfie point of PM Modi, as it sends a positive message," he added.

Apart from the tourists that came outside, one of the local tourists also spoke to ANI about PM Modi's life-size cut-out and said that it looks really great and feels good as well that Kashmir is developing day by day.

"Kashmir is a tourist destination and when the tourists see something like this cut-out, they respect all these things; otherwise, they feel that Kashmiris are apart from India," she said.

She further said that the selfie point will increase tourism in the region.

Earlier, the authorities installed PM Modi's cutout at Lal Chowk's Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar, which has already become a major tourist attraction during the evening period for tourists. (ANI)

