Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 27 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday felicitated the recipients of 'Maharaja Hari Singh Dogra Samman Award 2025', organised by Women Club Meri Pehchan at Jammu.

The event was also graced by Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor appreciated the 'Women Club Meri Pehchan' for recognising the outstanding work of individuals in the service of the nation. Every nation and society must recognize the valuable contribution of its great personalities. It is our prime responsibility to honour those because of whom we are able to live freely, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor congratulated the awardees and called upon them to work towards transforming the youth into enlightened citizens. He observed that, in the current era of unprecedented technological advancement, where AI is reshaping our work environment, we need to prepare human resource capable of driving the change.

The Lieutenant Governor said, "In our journey of Viksit J&K, we need support of valiant soldiers, leaders from social sectors, farmers, entrepreneurs, youth and women. We need to identify those sections of the population who have got left behind due to discriminatory laws and keep working for their upliftment.

We need to build a J&K where the rural and urban divide is completely bridged. A J&K where there is social equity and which runs on the principles of rule of law and equal opportunity. A J&K where tourism, handicraft, agriculture, horticulture, industry and service sector works together".

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated that the J&K Administration is working for inclusive growth with sincerity and commitment.

"I can proudly say that in the past four and half years we have ensured development of social sectors to complement our economic growth to achieve the ultimate goal of social equity," the Lieutenant Governor said.

He highlighted that, under the guidance of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the government has implemented a framework of policies and programmes for the benefit of the underprivileged and those discriminated and the saturation of benefits should be ensured.

"I also want great personalities and intelligentsia to act as a monitoring system for the proper implementation of programmes and policies designed for the upliftment of the weaker sections of society.

This goal can be achieved with the collective effort of the administration, civil society organizations like Women Club Meri Pehchan and the leaders like you. Your active participation in fact, holds the key to the success of all the projects for socio-economic change," the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also paid tributes to Maharaja Hari Singh and recalled his visionary policies and reforms dedicated to public welfare.

He emphasised that every person will have to discharge his duties and responsibilities to bring a positive change in the society.

The Indian Army veterans, brave hearts and gallant heroes who are decorated with Param Vir Chakra, Ashok Chakra, Maha Vir Chakra, Shaurya Chakra, Kirti Chakra, and Sena Medal including Lt Gen Anup Singh Jamwal (Retd); Maj Gen Sunita Kapoor (Retd), Col. Rajinder Kumar Sharma (Retd); Captain MV Pranjal; Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar PVC; Naib Subedar Chuni Lal; Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani and Subedar Sansar Chand MVC, were conferred with the Maharaja Hari Singh Dogra Samman Award 2025. (ANI)

