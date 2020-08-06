Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), Aug 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Girish Chandra Murmu has resigned, public broadcaster All India Radio said on Wednesday.

"Jammu and Kashmir LG Girish Murmu resigns. He was appointed in October 2019," it said.

Murmu was the first Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a union territory last year.

Earlier on Wednesday, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command Lt Gen YK Joshi met Murmu at the Raj Bhavan and discussed various issues pertaining to the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory. (ANI)

