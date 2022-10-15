Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 15 (ANI): There are people in the world who are known for their bravery and honoured with great prizes and medals. People consider them their heroes and encourage them. Of course, such brave people are appreciated in society at home and abroad.

But there are also some brave people in the world who were hidden from the eyes of the people. Who finds joy in saving the lives of others?

One such brave man namely Ghulam Mohammad Lone who hails from the Inshan area of Kishtwar District has been serving the people for the last 22 years at Margan Top known as the "Valley of Death".

Lone is a shopkeeper by profession running a small tea shop in the 'Nard Balen' area at the foothills of dangerous Margan Top. The only road which connects the Warwan valley to Kashmir valley via Kokernag. The Margan Top comes in the mid of this road perched at an altitude of 14,000 ft from sea level.

According to Lone, during the spring season, the Wardwan road is open for travellers and remains open for only 5 months as the foothills of Margan Top and Wardwan receive massive snowfall during the winter season. The route is closed for at least 5 months due to massive snowfall.

The Margan Top is witnessed several deaths due to massive snowfall and every year receiving 5 to 10 ft of snow.

During the harsh conditions of weather, Lone has been serving travellers for the last 22 years. The lone and small shop of Ghulam Mohammad functions at the Margan top to cater to the needs of travellers passing through this road. Lone's shop cum hut serves as a one-stop shop where tourists and travellers can eat, relax or in case of any calamity can stay here.

The Margan Top, being one of the most beautiful mountain tops of the Himalayan region in south Kashmir has become a tourist attraction. Situated at about 60 km from the district headquarter Anantnag, this mountain pass is the gateway to a hidden valley called Wardwan. Surrounded by beautiful meadows all around, the Margan Top boasts a 360-degree view of Kashmir valley on one side and the Warwan valley on the other. Its name is derived from two words; "Mar" meaning death and "Gan" which means valley. Due to its unpredictable weather conditions, it had been a valley of death till a road was constructed just ten years ago.

According to Lone, who lives at the foothills of the beautiful Morgan Top has rescued many people during the inclement weather. "In 2007, I brought a person stuck in the snow near Margan Top to my hotel in a half-dead. He was unconscious; I warmed him by lighting a fire and gave him hot tea, when he regained consciousness he asked for his other friend. I went to the forest area again to find his friend and also saved him," Khan said, recalling an incident.

"In 2013, a forest employee was stuck at the Margan Top after the area had received massive snowfall. When I heard about his missing I went there and took him to my hut and saved him. The then forest employees appreciated me and said that if you had not been there our employee would have lost his life," Mohammad further said, adding that with no means of Communication, transport or settlements there has been no help from the administration or government owing to the inaccessibility and the area is totally out of bounds.

Apart from this, Lone has succeeded in saving the lives of others while risking his own life many times at Margan Top.

But unfortunately, this unsung hero in spite of the hardships has seamlessly been performing his duty without expectation of any reward from the administration.

According to reports in February last year, six persons from Wardwan Kashtiwar had gone missing after getting caught in a snowstorm on the Margan Top. As per reports they had started their journey by foot through Margan top, a high mountain pass which connects Wardwan Valley in the Kishtwar district with the Anantnag district. The authorities had launched a massive rescue mission to search for them in Margan top and finally traced them after three days. (ANI)

