Srinagar, Oct 12 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said transactions between government and citizens should be completely transparent to meet the aspiration of a modern society as he stressed that Jammu and Kashmir must set an example for others in public service delivery.

Sinha was in Bandipora district to inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various projects worth Rs 68.98 crore.

He also chaired a high-level meeting to review the developmental scenario in the district.

The Lt Governor was appraised of the implementation progress of central and UT government schemes and developmental projects on the ground, officials said.

Sinha sought a detailed report on major infrastructure projects, road connectivity, Wullar Lake conservation, district capex, upgradation of power, health, education and road infrastructure as well as citizen-centric services, implementation of public welfare schemes, particularly for youth, women and farmers, in the district, officials said.

He directed the officers concerned to ensure saturation of all social security schemes and make improvements in public service delivery.

"Government to citizen transactions should be completely transparent to meet the aspiration of a modern society. J-K must set an example for others in public service delivery. An integrated system and strategic plan is necessary for the empowerment of farmers, women and youth. Our efforts must enhance their potential and progressively transform their lives," Sinha said.

He asked the officials to resolve bottlenecks of all key infrastructure projects for their timely completion.

Sinha also reviewed the winter preparedness of the administration and various departments in the district.

Directions were issued for preparing winter preparedness response plan at district level, including snow clearance from highways, major district roads, PMGSY and village roads and smooth functioning of hospitals, power and water supply schemes and educational institutions, the officials said.

The Lt Governor issued directions to the deputy commissioner to review the progress under the Jal Jeevan Mission and other water supply schemes on a regular basis.

While reviewing the progress registered in the power sector, he directed for 100 percent coverage of electric meters in the district.

The Lt Governor underlined the need to take dedicated measures for improving the literacy rate and sex ratio of the district.

Detailed discussions were held on the employment and livelihood generation, self-employment, public outreach programmes, skill development, sports and youth engagement programmes and activities, the officials said.

"We need to ensure support and requisite training to everyone planning to start his or her own business venture. I am sure with a helping hand from administration, the young entrepreneurs will keep the wheels of progress moving," Sinha said.

The Lt Governor directed for special focus on agriculture and allied sectors and called for increasing awareness among the farmers regarding government schemes and programmes and encouraging milk processing for value addition in the dairy sector.

"Diversification in agriculture has immense potential to make our farmers self-reliant and increase their incomes. Prosperity must reach every farming family to boost sustainable growth," he said.

Terming drug addiction a curse for humanity, Sinha asked the district administration and the police to launch a crackdown on drug peddlers to make Bandipora drug-free.

The Lt Governor also sought a detailed report on the vaccination drive against lumpy skin disease, training of Pashu Sakhis, insurance of livestock, besides the action taken report on the outcomes and recommendations of the medical equipment audit.

Later, he met with various delegations of PRI representatives, tribal DDC members, sports fraternity led by Padma Shri Awardee Faisal Ali Dar and other associations, the officials said.

Sanction letters, scholarships and keys of subsidised vehicles were handed over to the beneficiaries under various schemes by the Lt Governor, they said.

