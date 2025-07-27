Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 27 (ANI): National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) and J&K Legal Service Authority, in collaboration with the Tribal Affairs Department, organised a Mega Tribal Mela in Srinagar on Saturday. Justice Surya Kant, Judge of the Supreme Court and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal attended the event.

The NALSA, in collaboration with the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) and Ladakh and the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority, also launched the Veer Parivaar Sahayata Yojana 2025.

"Today (Saturday), we conducted two programmes here. The first programme was for our defence personnel, our jawans of paramilitary forces, who protect us on the country's borders and are posted in far-flung areas with their families," Justice Surya Kant told ANI.

"If any case is filed against them or they have to file a case, then where should they go for their legal rights?... We have launched a scheme to provide them with their legal rights," he added.

Justice Kant said that under the scheme for the tribal people, NALSA's paralegal volunteers will reach out to them to help them avail the benefits of the schemes.

"Our second programme was for tribal people. NALSA launched a scheme in 2025, under which we took responsibility for providing the legal and constitutional rights of tribal people... The schemes about which tribal people are either unaware or, if they become aware, they do not know how to avail themselves of the benefits, for them, we have devised a scheme under which our paralegal volunteers will reach out to them," he said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that more than 12,000 people have received help through various legal aid schemes of the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority in 2025.

LG Sinha was speaking at the North Zone Regional Conference on "Reaffirming the Constitutional Vision of Justice for Defence Personnel and Tribals" held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar.

He said that apart from the poor, soldiers and tribal communities also deserve strong legal support.

"The Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority and the National Legal Services Authority have launched four new schemes... Many people are benefiting from this. If we look at the figures, more than 12,000 people have benefited from the various assistance schemes of the Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority in 2025. I believe that apart from the deprived sections, there are two other groups that need this, soldiers and members of the tribal community, who are part of our country, for whom whatever is done in terms of providing legal aid and ensuring justice is never enough," J-K LG Sinha said while addressing the conference. (ANI)

