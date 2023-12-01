Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 1 (ANI): As a part of the ongoing four weeks-long National Campaign against gender-based-violence 2023, an awareness campaign and rally on the elimination of gender-based violence was organised by the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), Block Budhal at Panchayat Kewal Lower on Thursday.

Block Programme Manager (BPM) NRLM Budhal Qamran Hanif, Mohida Choudhary from Special Cell for Women Rajouri, Community Health Officer Budhal Latief Dar and representatives from different line departments like Police, J&K Bank Budhal-Samote, Social Welfare, Legal Services, Education, Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) besides Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, Self-Help Groups, and public of the area were present on the occasion.

Also Read | CBSE Date Sheet 2024: Class 10, 12 Time Table Likely to be Released in First Week of December on cbse.gov.in, Know How To Check.

All the dignitaries spoke at length about the various issues surrounding gender-based violence, various causes and reasons along with the different types of discrimination and violence based on gender, effective and proactive measures to eliminate such violence, legal remedies and mechanisms available to the victims, need for reporting and highlighting cases of gender-based violence and the utmost importance of awareness about the same among the public. A rally against gender violence was also conducted with slogans

The speakers also spoke about the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the necessary mental and emotional support to the victims, and providing effective agencies to the women to uplift themselves socially and economically.

Also Read | Odisha Road Accident: Eight Including Three Women Die in Road Mishap in Keonjhar, CM Naveen Patnaik Announces Rs 3 Lakh Compensation.

Many self-help groups empowering women under NRLM National Rural Livelihood Mission 'Umeed Scheme' have taken initiative to open self-independent business for poor women in Farflung Remotest Hilly areas in Budhal Block.

Many Unemployed women started their own businesses in far flung rural areas villages in Block Budhal of Rajouri district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)