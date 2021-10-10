New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Sunday accepted the resignations of Surjit Singh Slathia and Devender Singh Rana.

Earlier in the day, both submitted their resignations from the primary membership of the party.

Also Read | BPSSC Enforcement SI Result 2021Declated At bpssc.bih.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Check The Result.

"Dr Farooq Abdullah has received and accepted the resignations of Salathia and Mr Rana. No further action or comment is deemed necessary," the party tweeted.

Slathia in 2014 had won the Vijaypur constituency while Rana had won the Nagrota constituency in the same year.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Man Strangles Wife To Death For Remarrying And Having Son in Barmer District; Arrested.

Devender Singh is the younger brother of Minister of State (Independent Charge) for the Ministry of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh.

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) is a regional political party in the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)