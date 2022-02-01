Jammu, Feb 1 (PTI) A youth activist of the National Conference (NC) and leaders from other parties joined the BJP here on Tuesday, the party said.

NC leader and social activist Shaida Maqsood, along with her supporters, joined the BJP and the party's headquarters here. Similarly, other prominent leaders from Manjhakot, Rajouri, joined the saffron party.

J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina, general secretary Vibodh Gupta and BJP headquarters in-charge Priya Sethi welcomed them into the party fold.

Speaking on the occasion, Raina said people are joining the BJP due to its development-centric policies.

Sethi said the BJP is the best platform to serve the nation and society.

