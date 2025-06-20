Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): A unique participant stole the show during a special yoga session organised by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) at its 13th Battalion campus in Sui, Udhampur, ahead of the 11th International Yoga Day.

It wasn't a senior officer or yoga expert but a stray dog, trained by NDRF personnel over two years, that captured hearts by flawlessly mirroring yoga asanas alongside 55 human practitioners.

The event, held on Friday, aimed to promote wellness and mindfulness, but the dog's precision in poses like downward dog and balancing stretches left everyone in awe.

Its smooth execution of poses, from downward dog to balancing acts, carried a strong yet whimsical message: "If a stray dog can learn yoga, why can't humans incorporate it into their daily lives?" said NDRF team.

Speaking to ANI, Inspector Munshi Ram of the 13th Battalion, who led the session, said,"Today, I have conducted yoga with 55 members and one dog. Yoga should be practised daily to remain fit both physically and mentally. This dog has been practising along with us for two years."

He added, "Our furry friend has been practising along with us for two years. His engagement proves yoga is without boundaries--yoga is for all, including animals. This International Yoga Day, we want people to adopt yoga not merely on June 21 but as a lifetime practice for holistic wellness."

The special event made the NDRF's creative method of encouraging fitness and mindfulness while reaffirming yoga's transcendent popularity shine. As the world prepares to honour International Yoga Day, this move by Udhampur is a poignant reminder that health has no boundaries and that sometimes, the best gurus arrive on four legs.

As India gears up to celebrate the 11th International Day of Yoga on June 21, the government is organising a multitude of events nationwide to mark the occasion, with "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" as this year's theme.

Yoga Sangam, the main event, will orchestrate a synchronised mass yoga demonstration based on the Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) at over 1 lakh locations across India on June 21, 2025, from 6:30 AM to 7:45 AM. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh national event.

This year marks the 11th International Day of Yoga, with the theme "Yoga for One Earth, One Health". This theme echoes a vital truth about the interconnectedness of health, sustainability, and the environment, aligning with India's "One Earth, One Family, One Future" vision highlighted during its G20 presidency.

The International Day of Yoga 2025 will not just be a one-day observance--it will reflect India's enduring commitment to holistic health, environmental harmony, and global well-being. With "Yoga for One Earth, One Health" as its guiding principle, India continues to lead the world in connecting physical fitness with mindful living. (ANI)

