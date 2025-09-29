Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for developmental projects worth Rs 36.50 crore in Ganderbal assembly constituency.

The projects include playgrounds, a receiving station, and sports infrastructure at various locations. Minister Satish Sharma, Advisor Nasir Sogami and officials of the district administration accompanied Abdullah.

"The projects include upgradation of Beehama Stadium, Madr-e-Meherban Stadium, and playfields at Gund Rehman, Manigam, Wakura & Batwina, aimed at nurturing local sports talent. Chief Minister also unveiled new sports equipment for youth, followed by impressive demonstrations by Judo, Thang-Ta & Yoga athletes, showcasing Ganderbal's vibrant sporting spirit," the Jammu and Kashmir CMO posted on X.

At Ganderbal's Saloora, the Chief Minister inaugurated 1x6.3 MVA 33/11 KV Receiving Station, constructed at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore. The project will significantly enhance electricity supply and benefit thousands of households in the area, strengthening local power infrastructure.

Abdullah also inaugurated three major projects under the Youth Services and Sports Department: a Prefabricated Indoor Badminton Hall, a Synthetic Athletic Track, and a Synthetic Football Turf at the Government College of Physical Education in Ganderbal.

"These state-of-the-art facilities, worth over Rs 12 crore, will greatly boost sports excellence and provide advanced training opportunities for aspiring athletes," Jammu and Kashmir CMO posted on X.

Speaking to reporters on the Leh unrest, Abdullah today asserted that shedding of innocent blood shouldn't happen in the Union Territory and hoped that a situation like Leh doesn't develop here. He argued that granting statehood to the people of Jammu and Kashmir was not a favour, but a promise made by the centre.

"A situation like Leh should not form in J&K. It doesn't take time for any situation to worsen. We would never want innocent blood to be shed here. We will continue to raise our demand. Statehood is not a favour, it is a promise made by the central government to not only the people of J&K, but to the people of India and also to the Supreme Court," Abdullah said.

Referring to the three-step process of delimitation, elections and statehood, the Jammu and Kashmir CM further urged the centre to fulfil its promise of granting statehood and not take undue advantage of people remaining calm. (ANI)

