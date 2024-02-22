Gulmarg, February 22: An avalanche hit the Gulmarg ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir, trapping three foreigners under snow, officials said on Thursday. According to the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Baramulla, one of the trapped foreigners has been confirmed dead while another is believed to have sustained serious injuries. Jammu and Kashmir: One Foreigner Dead as Avalanche Hits Ski Slopes in Gulmarg, Five Rescued

Further, the officials said the third person is feared missing in the wake of the incident. The DDMA informed further that the avalanche was recorded around 2 pm. "Around 2 pm, an avalanche was recorded in Gulmarg, trapping three foreigners. Tragically, one among them is dead, one injured, and another remains missing," the DDMA, Baramulla, informed through an official statement.

Avalanche Hits Gulmarg Ski Resort

A Russian skier has lost his life in an avalanche that hit a group comprising of six Russian skiers and one local guide at the higher reaches of Gulmarg, known as Army Ridge. The rescued skiers are receiving basic medical treatment while one skier has sustained minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/Yic7YTyy6e — Ieshan Wani (@Ieshan_W) February 22, 2024

Rescue operations were underway at the time of filing this report. A video clip of the avalanche also went viral on social media. Further details are awaited.

