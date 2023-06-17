Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): One person was killed while two others were injured in a road mishap at near Garnai on Jammu Srinagar National Highway (NH) in Udhampur district on Saturday, officials said.

"A car was on its way to Jammu from Udhampur, near Garnai on Birmah Bridge when a vehicle hit a pedestrian and after that fell down from Birmah Bridge into River Tawi," police said.

Soon after the incident, police rushed to the spot and took the injured to the district hospital in Udhampur for treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Kumar (34).

Meanwhile, the police have registered the case under relevant sections.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

