Srinagar [Jammu and Kashmir], November 1 (ANI): One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Bijbehara area of south Kashmir's Anantnag, informed Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, encounter in Awantipora going on. Further details will follow.

"1 terrorist killed in Bijbehara encounter. Operation going on. Encounter in Awantipora going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Police.

An encounter between terrorists and security forces broke out at Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir or Tuesday, said police.

"Encounter has started at Semthan Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police earlier in the day.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on October 31, the Indian Army neutralised a Pakistan-based terrorist in Kupwara's Keran sector.

Back in October, four terrorists were eliminated in two separate encounters launched by the Indian Army, and Jammu & Kashmir Police in Shopian district.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in the Drach area of the Shopian district.

Another local terrorist was killed in the encounter in the Moolu area of Shopian.On October 2, a local terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised by the police in a joint operation with security forces in the Baskuchan area of Shopian in J-K.

The terrorist was identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan, Shopian, according to ADGP Kashmir.

Based on specific input generated by the Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in the village Baskuchan area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (44R) and CRPF (178Bn) in the said area.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

The police had recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK rifle from the site of the encounter.

According to the police, all the recovered materials had been taken into case records for further investigation. (ANI)

