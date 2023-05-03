Jammu, May 3 (PTI) The Project Approval Board (PAB), constituted under the Samagra Shiksha scheme, on Wednesday approved plan proposals worth Rs 1,669 crore for Jammu and Kashmir for the financial year 2023-24, an official spokesman said.

The plan proposals were approved by the board which met here under the chairmanship of Union Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Sanjay Kumar, the spokesman said.

Also Read | Brazil Police Search Bolsonaro’s Home in Vaccine Cards Probe.

He said the meeting was held online for plan approvals and was attended by Principal Secretary, School Education, Alok Kumar, Joint Secretaries of DSEL, Srija and Vipan Kumar, Director Finance Shobit and officers from the J&K Union Territory administration besides other stakeholders concerned.

"J&K is witnessing tremendous improvement in every sphere of growth and development in recent years. Both the J&K and the central governments are initiating all efforts towards establishing a robust education system in J&K," Alok Kumar said.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: Section 144 Imposed in Bishnupur in View of Law and Order Situation.

He said the students of government schools are now capable of competing with students of private schools.

Referring to the plan proposals, he said it is the largest-ever budget recommended in the PAB meeting for various interventions since 2018-19.

"Civil works, strengthening of infrastructure vocational education, digital initiatives and innovations captured the maximum share of the budget besides a good chunk has been recommended for the gender and equity," the Principal Secretary said.

He said establishment of school education excellence hub shall be taken up this year with financial implication of Rs 8.70 crore, which shall house the Vidya Samiksha Kendra along with innovation centre and auditorium to be used for implementation of Samagra Shiksha Interventions, which shall act as resource centre and will be unique in nature.

He said more than 700 additional classrooms and 450 toilets besides 1,800 works on dilapidated buildings, library rooms and computer rooms shall be taken up in the year 2023-24.

Three Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalayas shall be constructed with financial implication of Rs 10.50 crore, he said, adding 36,680 metre boundary wall shall be constructed in schools for the safety and security of students and 52 Teacher Quarters for those working in far flung areas shall be taken up.

Similarly, open gyms shall be established in 188 schools (one in each zone) besides the security and safety equipment, training for teachers and girls, establishment of innovation labs, ICT labs, vocational labs shall be the part of the innovation interventions, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)