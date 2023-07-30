Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): In a historic moment for the Pahari tribe of Jammu and Kashmir, the introduction of a bill granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status has been met with jubilation and gratitude.

Decades of peaceful struggle have finally borne fruit, and the Pahari community expressed their appreciation to the central government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Senior political leader and former MLA of Karnah, Raja Manzoor, expressed his elation, stating, "We will get our right after a four-decade-long struggle, which we carried out with peace. We always put forth our demand within the constitution; we are thankful to the Government of India, particularly PM Narendra Modi."

Syed Shabir Gellani, a retired officer from the Jammu and Kashmir police and a Pahari activist, emphasized that the Paharis are about to attain their long-awaited rights, calling it a time of celebration for the entire tribe.

Zubair Qureshi, a young writer and journalist, sees this development as a step towards positive change. He remarked, "Now Pahari youths will get their rights, and they will also contribute to the welfare of society."

The joyous celebrations were not limited to Karnah alone, as a large gathering of Paharis in the Rajouri area of the Pirpanjal range also joined in the festivities in their region.

DDC member Surankote, Sohail Malik, expressed his gratitude to every member of the Pahari community who supported the struggle, irrespective of caste, colour, creed, or religion. He also thanked the Government of India for ensuring that the ST quota of already enlisted communities remains intact with no changes.

Kamran Aijaz, a local Pahari youth, praised the BJP for keeping their promises, stating, "The BJP has always turned its slogans into reality. BJP made a promise to Paharis that they will get their genuine right, and it was announced by Union Home Minister multiple times, and now this dream of Paharis has come true. We are very thankful for this."

High-ranking BJP officials, including Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Ravinder Raina and J&K's General Secretary Vibodh Gupta, attributed the success to the BJP government, with special acknowledgement to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

While the atmosphere is filled with joy and celebration, Sohail Malik also appealed to all citizens to abide by the law and ensure that the festivities remain lawful.

The granting of Scheduled Tribe status to the Pahari community marks a significant milestone in their journey towards recognition and inclusion, promising brighter prospects for their future within Indian society. (ANI)

