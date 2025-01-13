Ganderbal, January 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly constructed Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg located in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and J-K LG Manoj Sinha were present at the inaugural ceremony. After the inauguration, PM Modi inspected the tunnel and took detailed information about its route map and construction work.

The Prime Minister interacted with the officials and construction workers who have worked meticulously in the harshest conditions for the construction of this tunnel and acknowledged their contribution to this engineering feat. The Sonamarg Tunnel project, around 12 km long, has been constructed at a cost of over Rs 2,700 crore. Z-Morh Tunnel Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates and Inspects Z-Morh Tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg (Watch Video).

PM Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel in Sonamarg

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg today. CM Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are also present. (Source: DD/ANI)#KashmirOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/GF7rwZaVn1 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

It comprises of the Sonamarg main tunnel of 6.4 km in length, an egress tunnel and approach roads. Situated at an altitude of over 8,650 feet above sea level, it will enhance all-weather connectivity between Srinagar and Sonamarg enroute to Leh, bypassing landslide and avalanche routes and ensuring safer and uninterrupted access to the strategically critical Ladakh region.

The newly inaugurated Sonamarg tunnel will also promote tourism by transforming Sonamarg into a year-round destination, boosting winter tourism, adventure sports, and local livelihoods. Along with the Zojila Tunnel, set for completion by 2028, it will reduce the route length from 49 km to 43 km and boost vehicle speed from 30 km/hr to 70 km/hr, ensuring seamless NH-1 connectivity between Srinagar Valley and Ladakh.

This enhanced connectivity will boost defence logistics, and drive economic growth and socio-cultural integration across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Earlier on January 11, CM Abdullah visited Sonamarg to review the preparations for PM Modi's visit to the territory. Taking to X, the Chief Minister said that the inauguration of the Z-Morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round and Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort, adding that this tunnel will bring ease to the local population as the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar would reduce.

"Visited Sonmarg today to review preparations for PM @narendramodi ji's visit on Monday. The inauguration of the Z-morh tunnel will open Sonmarg to tourism all year round, Sonmarg will now be developed as a great ski resort. The local population will not have to leave in winter & the travel time to Kargil/Leh from Srinagar will also reduce," Omar Abdullah posted on X.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)