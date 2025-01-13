Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, January 13, inaugurated the Z-Morh tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, LG Manoj Sinha, and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari attended the event. After the inauguration, PM Narendra Modi inspected the tunnel. The 6.5 km long Z-Morh tunnel in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir will make the Sonamarg tourist resort accessible throughout the year. Z-Morh Tunnel Will Help Sonamarg Become Winter Sports Destination Like Gulmarg: Omar Abdullah.

Narendra Modi Inaugurates Z-Morh Tunnel in Sonamarg

#WATCH | Jammu & Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Z-Morh tunnel in Sonamarg today. CM Omar Abdullah and LG Manoj Sinha, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are also present. (Source: DD/ANI)#KashmirOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/GF7rwZaVn1 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

PM Modi Inspects Z-Morh Tunnel

#WATCH | Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir: After inaugurating the Z-Morh tunnel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the tunnel. CM Omar Abdullah, LG Manoj Sinha and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari are also present. (Source: DD/ANI) #KashmirOnTheRise pic.twitter.com/FbOP7COfzm — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2025

