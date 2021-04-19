Srinagar, Apr 19 (PTI) Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Monday directed the removal of all encroachments, including illegal barbeque stalls, along the banks of the Dal Lake here.

Chairing a meeting of officers to review the preservation of the Dal Lake, Pole stressed for a sustained drive to remove all illegal encroachments, including all illegal barbeque stalls from Boulevard and Foreshore road, alongside the water body.

The divisional commissioner directed that a joint team of departments concerned is constituted to carry out a sustained drive against these illegal stalls causing traffic jams and other nuisance alongside the lake banks.

He also directed the officials to speed up beautification work inside the Dal Lake and catchment areas and submit a detailed action taken report on preservation, beautification and other related works executed and plans of works to be executed during the current year.

Pole directed officials concerned to ensure no unauthorised work is carried out and CCTV cameras are installed at all designated locations to keep check on illegal construction.

