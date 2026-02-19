Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] February 19 (ANI): In a major crackdown on the narco-terror nexus, the Jammu and Kashmir Police, in a joint operation with the 54 Rashtriya Rifles, arrested a man with Pakistan-based links in the Rajouri district on Thursday.

According to the District Police Office Rajouri, the arrested individual has been identified as Sachin Kumar, alias Pamma, a resident of Sehar, Nowshera.

Also Read | Election Commission To Begin SIR of Electoral Rolls in Delhi, 21 States and Union Territories From April.

As per preliminary investigation, the accused was in direct contact with a Pakistan-based trans-border narco-terror operative.

District Police Office Rajouri informed, "Based on Specific Intelligence Input, Rajouri Police, in a Joint Operation with 54 Rashtriya Rifles (Romeo Force), arrested an individual identified as Sachin Kumar @ alias Pamma, resident of Sehar Nowshera. Preliminary Investigation has revealed that the Accused was in direct contact with Pak based trans border Narco Terror Operative."

Also Read | Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Result Today 8 PM Live: Dear Fame Thursday Lottery Result of February 19, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

During the operation, security forces recovered a range of weapons from his possession, including a Turkish-made Tisas Zigana 9mm pistol with three magazines and a Chinese .30 bore TT-30 Norinco pistol with one magazine.

Consequently, a case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law at Nowshera police station. Investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier, on February 4, Jammu and Kashmir police, along with the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), neutralised two terrorists in the Bansantgarh area of Udhampur following a cordon & search operation in Jophar Ramnagar.

Designated 'Operation Kiya', the White Knight Corps informed that based on the Jammu and Kashmir police inputs, the terrorists were neutralised.

"Based on specific intelligence input provided by @jmukmrpolice, troops of CIF Delta, #WhiteKnightCorps planned and executed a focused joint counter-terror operation in the general area of Jophar Forest, Basantgarh (J&K) in coordination with #JKP and #CRPF, reinforcing the cordon, ensuring effective area domination to prevent escape of terrorists," the White Knight Corps wrote in the post.

It further stated that the army and agencies carried out a "calibrated and coordinated" response to neutralise the terrorists.

"Contact with terrorists was established yesterday, and since then, terrorists have been prevented from breaking contact. Following a calibrated and coordinated response, two terrorists have been successfully neutralised. The operation highlighted seamless inter-agency coordination, tactical precision and high standards of professionalism," the post noted. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)