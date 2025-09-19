Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 19 (ANI): In its continuous drive against the menace of drug trafficking, Handwara Police on Friday attached a residential house belonging to a notorious drug peddler in Handwara.

The peddler was identified as Mohd Akbar Malik, son of Mohd Abdullah Malik a resident of Guloora Langate.

The action was taken in connection with Case FIR No. 31/2022 under sections 8/20 of the NDPS Act, registered at Police Station Handwara.

The attached property, identified as proceeds of crime derived from narcotic trade, has been seized under relevant legal provisions, police said.

This decisive step reflects the firm commitment of Handwara Police to decimate drug peddling networks and dismantle their financial gains.

By targeting and attaching properties acquired through illicit means, police aim to deliver a strong message of deterrence to those involved in drug trafficking.

Such actions not only curb the financial incentives behind the drug trade but also help in safeguarding the youth from falling prey to the menace of narcotics.

Handwara Police reiterates that pecuniary gains from drug trafficking will remain prime targets of law enforcement, leaving no room for such illicit activities to flourish.

A day earlier, in action against individuals involved in unlawful activities, the Anantnag police attached immovable property in the Narco-terror case.

According to a release, the property attachment has been carried out in connection with FIR No. 57/2024, registered under Sections 7/25 of the Indian Arms Act, 13, 18, and 39 of the UA(P) Act, Section 5 of the Explosive Substances Act, and Section 8/20 of the NDPS Act at Police Station Mattan.

The attached property comprises land measuring 3 Kanals and 6 Marlas, falling under Khasra No. 283 Min, Khewat No. 16, and Khata No. 155, located at Sangam Bijbehara. The land is registered in the name of Iqra Mushtaq, daughter of Mushtaq Ahmad Dar, resident of Hugam, Srigufwara, Anantnag. She is the niece of the accused, Firdous Ahmad Bhat. (ANI)

