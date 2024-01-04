Srinagar, Jan 4 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday busted a terror module in the Budgam district, arresting seven alleged terrorist associates.

"Police in Budgam have busted a terror module by arresting seven terrorist associates in Beerwah area of the district," a police spokesman said.

He said the arrested terrorist associates were allegedly involved in the dissemination of anti-national propaganda by affixing provocative posters in and around the Beerwah area.

"They have been identified as Romain Rasool Sheikh, Irfan Nazir Sheikh, Rizwan Nazir Sheikh, Sahil Javid Sheikh (all residents of Bonet Beerwah), Jahangir Bashir Mir and Tariq Ashraf Sheikh (both residents of Utligam Beerwah) and Shakir Lateef Pathan (resident of Gandhipora Beerwah)," the spokesman added.

The spokesman said the module was allegedly led by Romain Rasool Sheikh and Irfan Nazir Sheikh who, during investigation, were found to be brainwashed by Pakistani LeT handlers.

"It has also emerged that the duo, acting as local motivators, instructed the other five individuals to carry out the assigned tasks," he added.

The spokesman said incriminating materials have also been recovered from their possession. --

