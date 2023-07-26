Jammu and Kashmir [India], July 26 (ANI): The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar chaired a high-level meeting to discuss arrangements for Muharram.Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) officials too attended the meeting.

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, holds deep religious significance among Muslims.

“The meeting, presided over by the ADGP Kashmir, focused on devising comprehensive strategies to tackle potential challenges and maintain order during this sacred period,” an official press release stated on Wednesday. Security measures in terms of personnel deployment and technological enhancements, management of religious processions, crowd Management, prevent any untoward incidents and maintain a peaceful environment, traffic management were discussed.

SSP Srinagar was also advised to use technology like drones to monitor crowd gathering. ADGP Kashmir also called upon all citizens to be vigilant, report any suspicious activities and cooperate with the authorities to make Muharram a safe and secure occasion for everyone.

Meanwhile, two terrorist associates linked to the proscribed Pakistan-based outfit, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were arrested at a bus stop in Kreeri village of Baramulla district, officials informed through a statement on Tuesday.

The two terror facilitators or linkmen were identified as Dayem Majeed Khan and Ubair Tariq, officials said.

"On specific information regarding the movement of terrorists in Kreeri, Joint forces of Baramulla Police and 29 RR placed an MVCP at a Bus Stop. Two suspect persons who were coming from towards the main road Kreeri tried to flee while noticing a joint naka party but were apprehended tactfully," the official statement read. (ANI)

