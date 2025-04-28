Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Srinagar Police conducted searches across multiple locations in the Srinagar at the residences of terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits in connection with the investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) to dismantle terror-supporting infrastructure.

According to a police release, the Police has conducted searches at the residences of Javid Ahmad Najar, Adil Ahmad Sofi, Shabir Ahmad Ganie, Sheikh Faisal Rashid, Momin Javari Gojri, Rayees Ahmad Najar, Mubashir Rashid, Ashiq Hussain Bhat, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Burhan Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Dar, Umer Hamid Sheikh, Tawheed Ahmad (under PSA), Ilyas Ahmad Sangeen, Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Tawous Ahmad Gadda, Junaid Ahmad Parry, MehrajUd Din Khan, Musavir Nabi Bhat, Arash Koul, Shakir Farooq Bhat, Bashrat Ahmad Bazaz (under PSA), Furqan Nazir, Zulafkar Ahmad Najar, Momin Ahmad Shiekh, Qasir Altaf Hakeem, Manzoor Ahmad Danposh, Sajad Ahmad Gilkar, Ashiq Hussain Rangrez, Aqib Lateef Wani, Farooq Ahmad Wani, Syed Ahmad Parimoo, Syed Asrar Qardi, Jasia Nazir and Bashir Sultan Bhat.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J-K Police.

The searches were carried out to seize arms, documents, digital devices, etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation.

This decisive action of J&K Police aims to dismantle the terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such anti-national and criminal activities.

The Srinagar Police remains committed to maintaining peace and security in the city. Any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.

Earlier on April 26, the Srinagar Police conducted searches at the residences of 63 individuals. (ANI)

