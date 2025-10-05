Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 5 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Federation of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry - Ladies Organisation (FICCI-FLO) on Sunday organised the 'Jammu Half Marathon' to raise awareness about drug abuse. It was flagged off by IGP Bhim Singh Tuti, with many youth participating in the event.

IGP Bhim Singh Tuti said the event is being conducted in four stages and aims to reach every household and community with the message against drug use.

He also added that the registration fees collected from the marathon will be donated to the drug rehabilitation centre run by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Speaking to ANI, IGP Bhim Singh Tuti said, "A marathon was organised in Jammu today through joint efforts of the J&K police and FICCI FLO, and it is being conducted in four stages. Organising such sports events with the help of civil societies aims to ensure that the fight against drug abuse reaches every household and every section of society."

"The registration fees collected from this event will be donated to the drug rehabilitation centre managed by the J&K police," Tuti said.

FICCI FLO J&K President Arti Chaudhuri said that this initiative aims to educate youth and families about the dangers of drugs and encourage support for those affected.

"FICCO FLO JKL, along with J&K police, has organised this marathon called 'Run for Health 3.0'. Our main aim is to raise awareness and spread the message that the social menace of drugs must be eradicated from society. We are making every effort to reach out far and wide so that our youth are not affected by this social menace. We want to remind them and alert the families and known ones of those who get entangled in this issue, encouraging them to help their loved ones break free from it," Chaudhuri said. (ANI)

