Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 4 (ANI): A special National Investigation Court here in Jammu passed an order directing Jammu and Kashmir police to affix a GPS tracker to track the movement of a terror accused on bail, a police statement said.

The GPS tracker anklet is a wearable device affixed around the ankle of theperson to be monitored and track the movement of the person.

The Court passed the order after finding merit in the submissions of the prosecution.

The statement informed that the GPS tracker anklet is already in use in Western countries such as the USA, United Kingdom, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand where it is used to track the movement of accused persons on bail, parole and housearrest and accordingly de-congest prisons to a large extent.

It said that the accused Ghulam Mohd Bhat is undergoing trial for being associated with different terrorist organisations and being involved in terror financing at thebehest of the proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

The accused was arrested after police had registered a First Information Report under sections 17, 18, 21, 24, and 40 of UAPA at Udhmapur police station.

"He was arrested while attempting to transport proceeds of terrorism to the tune of Rs 2.5 lakhs at the behest of Hizbul Mujahideen," it said.

The police statement said that during the pendency of the bail hearing, the accused sought to be released on interim bail.

It is pertinent to note that the accused Bhat was also convicted by NIA Court Patiala House Delhi in another case for being associated with a terrorist organisation and for conspiracy for a terrorist act.

J&K police is the pioneering police department in the country to provide affixing of GPS tracker anklets to persons seeking bail, it added. (ANI)

