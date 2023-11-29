Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered 222 kg of psychotropic substance 'poppy straw' from a truck at Zero Point Chenani on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, Udhampur, said a press release on Tuesday.

According to the official release, a police team of Chenani Police Station led by its Station House Officer (SHO) SD Singh, while on naka checking at Motorshed, NHW, Chenani stopped a truck for checking that was coming from Srinagar towards Udhampur.

Also Read | Uttarakhand Tunnel Rescue Operation: Families Extend Gratitude to Government Following Successful Rescue of 41 Workers From Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarkashi (Watch Videos).

A specially fabricated chamber was detected in the toolbox of the vehicle during the search and nine bags were found inside the toolbox, which were filled with a poppy straw-like substance, said the official statement.

The total quantity of recovered poppy straw was 222.45 kg, added the official statement.

Also Read | Pneumonia Outbreak: Karnataka Health Department Issues Advisory Following Respiratory Illness Surge Among Children in China.

During the preliminary inquiry, the truck driver identified himself as Mohd Baber, a resident of Champa village in Ramban district.

A case has been registered into the matter under Sections 8 and 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in Chenani Police Station and further investigation has also been initiated, said the press release.

Earlier this month, the J-K Police arrested an interstate narcotics smuggler and recovered over 16 kg of poppy straw in Udhampur district.

The accused was identified as Dilshad Ali, a resident of Malerkotla in Punjab.

The discovery of the smuggled contraband came to light during a routine check of the police team from Police Station Udhampur, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Raghubir Choudhary.

Subsequently, during the routine checking, 16.3 kg of poppy straw-like substance was recovered from a Punjab-bound truck Jakhani.

The J-K police further arrested the accused truck driver and a case was registered against the accused under Sections 8 and 15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985, at the Udhampur Police Station. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)