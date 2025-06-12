Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police attached the property of a terrorist trying to spread cross-border terrorism in the Banihal area, SSP Kulbir Singh said.

SSP Kulbir Singh appealed to the youth to control their social media activity and asked them not to access websites that spread anti-national and anti-social activities.

"A crackdown is ongoing in which a legal action is being taken against the terrorists trying to spread cross-border terrorism, and the property in their name is also being seized... The 9th such case occurred in Banihal, where a property was attached. This is against a militant sitting across the border trying to spread terrorism... The public also participates actively in this... I want to appeal to youth to control their social media activity... "Do not assess websites that spread anti-national and anti-social activities; otherwise, we will take strict legal action," Singh said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a high-level security meeting chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, Amod Ashok Nagpure, IPS, was held to review preparations and strategise for the smooth conduct of the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, 2025, officials said.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP Udhampur, SDPOs, DySPs, and SHOs from Udhampur, Majalta, Rehambal, and Chenani, along with other officers involved in the Yatra arrangements.

The discussions centred on key aspects such as security arrangements, intelligence sharing, traffic management, medical aid, emergency response, and logistical support.

Special focus was laid on anti-narcotics operations. SSP Nagpure directed all officers to remain vigilant and conduct proactive drives to dismantle narco networks operating in the region.

He also instructed officers to maintain a high level of alertness and operational readiness throughout the Yatra. Regular review meetings, briefing sessions, and mock drills were stressed to ensure the flawless implementation of all plans and protocols, officials said.

The Amarnath Yatra is an annual Hindu pilgrimage to the sacred Amarnath Cave Shrine, dedicated to Lord Shiva, located at an altitude of about 3,888 metres in the Himalayas of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K).

A week earlier, Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat chaired a joint meeting with officers from the Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) at Police Control Room Kashmir to review the security arrangements for the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2025, Eid-Ul-Adha and other upcoming events. (ANI)

