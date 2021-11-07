Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 7 (ANI): A policeman was killed by terrorists in the Batamaloo area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Sunday, a police source informed.

"A 29-year old policeman shot dead by terrorists in Batamaloo area of Srinagar," a police source said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

