Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): Rainfall continues to lash the Bhaderwah region of the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir for the third consecutive day.

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a red alert of "heavy rain" for Doda district for the day, along with Rajouri, Reasi, Jammu, Udhampur, Ramban and Kishtwar districts.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Chennai Civic Body Ramps Up Pond Restoration, Rainwater Harvesting Parks Ahead of Northeast Monsoon.

The orange alert of heavy rain has been issued for Samba, Kathua, Budgam, Shopian, Kulgam, Bandipora, Baramulla, Pulwama and Ganderbal. The yellow alerts have been issued for Anantnag, Srinagar and Kupwara districts for the day.

In Srinagar, the water level in the Jhelum River has been continuously rising following heavy rainfall.

Also Read | J&K Weather Update and Forecast: Flood Wreaks Havoc in Jammu, Weather Likely To Improve Today.

Continuous heavy rainfall has been witnessed in several parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with rivers swelling and flash flood-like conditions reported across multiple districts.

In Rajouri, incessant downpours have led to flood-like conditions, forcing authorities to remain on high alert.

Amid incessant rainfall, the Tawi River is in full spate, while in Srinagar, the Jhelum River's water level rose significantly.

Similarly, the Chenab River is in full spate due to continuous showers in the upper regions.

Many houses are inundated with water as the water from the Chenab River has entered their homes due to the rise in water levels in the Chenab caused by heavy rains.

The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said that "heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy rainfall (>=21 cm) was recorded at isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir" till 8.30 on September 3.

The IMD has predicted, "Isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue Uttarakhand during September 3-9; Haryana, Chandigarh on September 4 and 9; West Uttar Pradesh on September 3; West Rajasthan on September 5 and 8; East Rajasthan on September 6 with isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh on September 3; East Rajasthan during September 3-5; West Rajasthan on September 6-7."

Earlier on Wednesday, ADC Bhaderwah Sunil Kumar Bhutyal said that the Jammu and Kashmir Meteorological Department has issued a fresh advisory, warning of heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, landslides, and mudslides in different districts. Schools have been closed in affected areas, while people have been urged to stay indoors and avoid travelling near water bodies.

"Even in Bhaderwah, there has been heavy rainfall since morning. The water level has started rising in the nallahs...People should step out of their houses only in situations of emergency. Interstate roads, especially the Bhaderwah-Chamba road, have been closed. No vehicle is moving to and fro Chamba and Bhaderwah. We have conveyed this to the Chamba Administration... All our teams are on alert," the ADC Bhaderwah told ANI. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)