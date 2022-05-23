Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 23 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, District Magistrate Mussarat Islam on Monday asked police to identify all "fake media groups" that were being operated through "illegal portal-based news channels" in the district without any proper registration or authorisation.

In a letter addressed to the Divisional Commissioner of Jammu and Director of Information and Broadcasting, the DM said: "...mushroom growth of illegal and unregistered portal-based news organizations operating through various social media platforms, especially Facebook, which are seen spreading propaganda, fake news also indulging in the blackmail of Government functionaries in the district."

Also Read | Who Is Vinai Kumar Saxena? Know All About the New Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi.

As per the letter, on most occasions, these groups were seen interfering in the smooth running of the administrative affairs and planting anti-government stories which are largely aimed at maligning the image of the administration and always portraying them in a bad light.

"...If channels and journalists operating these illegal portals remain un-checked, there is every apprehension of emerging law-and-order situations which have the potential to disturb the peaceful fabric of the district," the letter read.

Also Read | Telangana State Police Driver Recruitment 2022: Apply for 225 Vacancies on tsplrb.in; Check Details Here.

Further, the DM instructed the recipients to identify fake media groups operating without proper registration in the district.

The DM also advised on verification of "the antecedents and source of funding of all so-called journalists who operate illegal portals without any valid degree, qualification and authorisation from a competent authority." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)