Srinagar, Dec 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 caseload surged to 1,19,344 on Thursday with 291 fresh infections, while the death toll climbed to 1,860 as seven more people succumbed to the disease, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 147 were from the Kashmir division and 144 from the Jammu division, they said.

Jammu district recorded the maximum fresh cases at 94, followed by 66 in Srinagar.

The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 3,540, while 1,13,944 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Of the latest fatalities, four were reported from Jammu and three from Kashmir, they said.

