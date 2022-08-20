Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir registered 344 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 4,75,768, officials said here.

While 49 cases were reported from Jammu division, 295 cases were reported from Kashmir, they said.

Also Read | Union Home Affairs & Cooperation Minister @AmitShah Will Address a Public Meeting at … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The death toll due to the virus remained unchanged at 4,779 as no new fatality was reported from the Union territory.

There are 2,910 active COVID-19 cases in the Union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,68,079, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Medical Negligence: Condom Wrapper Used on Woman's Head To Stop Bleeding From Injury at Community Health Centre in Morena (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)