Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir reported 6,568 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths on Saturday.

According to the health bulletin, there are 2,330 recoveries.

There are 39,113 active cases in the Union Territory. (ANI)

