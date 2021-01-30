Srinagar, Jan 30 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,24,449 on Saturday with 76 fresh cases while the death toll mounted to 1,936 as three more people succumbed to the disease, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 58 were reported from the Kashmir division and 18 from the Jammu division, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 27, including 15 travellers.

Six districts – Samba, Kathua, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Reasi and Ramban -- did not report any fresh cases and the remaining 13 districts recorded new infections in single digits, the officials said.

There are 761 active cases in the union territory. So far, 1,21,752 people have recovered, they said.

Of the latest fatalities, two were reported from the Kashmir valley and one from the Jammu division, they said.

