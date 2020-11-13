Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 13 (ANI): As many as 626 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Jammu and Kashmir taking the tally of total cases to 1,01,594, said Union Territory (UT) government on Friday.

According to UT government, 197 new cases were reported from Jammu division while Kashmir division recorded 429 fresh cases. The total deaths in the UT rose to 1,574 with eight people succumbed to coronavirus today.

Meanwhile, 511 patients recovered and discharged from the hospital which included 187 from Jammu division and 364 from Kashmir division. The total recoveries stand at 94,375 in the UT with 5,645 active cases.

With 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 87,28,795, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Friday. With 547 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll has mounted to 1,28,668.

The total number of active cases in the country stands at 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

