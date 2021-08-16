Srinagar, Aug 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 77 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the infection tally to 3,23,499, while a single fatality pushed the death toll to 4,398 in the union territory, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, 23 were from Jammu division and 54 from Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded the highest number of 14 new cases followed by Baramulla with 12.

The number of active cases now stands at 1,229 in the union territory, and 3,17,872 patients have recovered from the disease so far, they added.

The officials said there were 42 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory currently.

