Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 12 (ANI): Giving a major push to road connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir, the union territory administration is ensuring the construction of a 20 km road length and macadamization of a 15 Km road stretch every single day.

"Besides, 100 bridges are under construction to making an end to frequent traffic congestion this ensuring smooth vehicular movement," the official statement from the administration said.

The initiative is in line with the vision of the government to provide all urban facilities in rural areas by 2023.

The ranking of Jammu and Kashmir among the top performers in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana is testimony to the efforts of the J-K government towards streamlining road connectivity.

"The people of Jammu and Kashmir are now reaping the full benefits of road connectivity which they were deprived of for the past 70 years," it further said, adding that the road construction in Jammu and Kashmir picked up pace after 2019 with the focused attention of the government on major highways in three years.

The initiative considerably reduced the travel time between major destinations across the union territory.

"During the past two years, road and tunnel infrastructure has been prioritized and around one lakh crore is being spent to build a robust road network," it further said.

Jammu and Kashmir has also set a new record of constructing 6,450 km of road length and achieved third rank in the target of longest road length in the country.

Significantly in 2022 for the second consecutive year, J-K has successfully maintained its national ranking as J-K was once again ranked among the top three performing states and union territories at the national level for construction of road length per year under the PMGSY.

With the construction of three of the six tunnels, including the strategic Z-Morh tunnel expected to be completed by mid-2023, road connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir and the rest of India is set to get a big leg up.

Four of the six tunnels are coming up on National Highway-244, connecting Jammu to Anantnag. These included the Khellani tunnel, the KM 83 tunnel, the Sudhmahadev-Dranga tunnel, and the Singhpora-Vailoo tunnel.

Once the four tunnels are ready, travel time between Jammu and Anantnag will get reduced from the current 11-12 hours to 6 hours.

The remaining two tunnels on NH-1, the strategically crucial Zojila, and Z-Morh will provide all-weather road connectivity between Srinagar and Kargil.

The Central Government is supporting and supplementing the efforts of the J-K administration in streamlining the rural infrastructure so that the road and bridge connectivity is enhanced benefitting the UT populace, especially the rural residents making their lives easier and happier. (ANI)

