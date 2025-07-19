Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): A suspicious, rusted mortar shell was spotted by villagers near Dhalery village in Akhnoor. Locals immediately informed the Jammu and Kashmir Police about the discovery.

Upon receiving the information, both the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army rushed to the spot. The teams cordoned off the area where the mortar shell was found and secured the vicinity. The Army's bomb disposal squad then examined the shell and successfully defused it.

Also Read | Special Intensive Revision: Preparation Over SIR in West Bengal to Start by First Week of August, Say Sources.

Meanwhile, the Army has new CCTV camera to monitor any anti-national activity in the wake of the Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra that will get underway in Poonch sector from July 28.

The CCTV cameras have been set up along a 15-kilometre stretch leading to the shrine in Mandi, Poonch. These devotees for the yatra will come from different parts of India under the banner of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

Also Read | Bihar Special Intensive Revision Exercise: 95.92% Electors Covered; 6 More Days Still Left, Says Election Commission of India.

A resident named Rashid expressed gratitude to the Indian Army and mentioned that these cameras were necessary, "I would like to thank the Indian Army for installing these cameras, and now everything about the yatra can be tracked."

Adding further, Rashid said, "Now the yatra will be successful and we will be able to keep a track of people and their wrongdoings. Lastly, I would like to thank the security for taking this initiative."

Abdul, another resident from Mandi, said, "We want this year's yatra to be better than before. This is also a symbol of brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims. I am extremely happy about the CCTV camera installation. Now, yatra will be safe and secure, and no wrong person can enter. If a person tried to run or hide somewhere, they would easily be caught because of these cameras."

Swami Budha Amarnath Ji mandir is situated between the main belt of Pir Panchal Range at Rajpura Mandi, which is 25 km to the northeast of Poonch city. This sacred place is located on the confluence of two gushing streams, namely Nallah Gagri and Pulsta Nadi.

There are four doors in the Mandir, and there is a natural Shivlinga inside the Mandir. Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country visit Baba Budha Amarnath Ji temple during the annual yatra before Raksha Bandhan. A big Annual festival known as Budha Amarnath Ji Mela is held at the temple. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)