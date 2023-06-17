Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 17 (ANI): Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) organised a yoga programme in Srinagar in the run-up to the 9th International Yoga Day, which will be celebrated on June 21. SSB personnel participated with full enthusiasm in the programme. The aim of the programme was to popularise yoga to reduce stress, anxiety, and depression and to increase calmness and relaxation among all personnel.

The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated worldwide annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. Yoga is a physical, mental, and spiritual practice that originated in ancient India.

In his 2014 UN address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the date of June 21, as it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and shares a special significance in many parts of the world.

Sashastra Seema Bal DIG, H. B. K. Singh, while talking to our reporter, said that we want to give a message on behalf of Sashastra Seema Bal to the people about the importance of doing yoga in our daily lives.

Speaking with our reporter, Sashastra Seema Bal DIG, H. B. K. Singh said, We all want to give this message on behalf of Sashastra Seema Bal to the people about the importance of yoga in our lives and what the benefits of doing it are. Especially in our military lives, where we are stressed every moment, stay away from home, and face many difficulties, with the help of yoga, we can relieve our body from stress and get rid of many diseases. (ANI)

