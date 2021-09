Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 21 (ANI): A search operation is underway in the Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.

"Search operation is still underway in Uri," Army said in a statement.

Also Read | Amazon Pays USD 1.2 Billion As Legal Fees in India To Remain Operational.

The search operation is being conducted to ensure that nobody has crossed over the border.

Earlier, sources told ANI that an infiltration bid was foiled by the Indian Army in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, along the Line of Control (LoC). "However, to make sure that nobody has crossed over, search operations are being carried out in that area," they said.

Also Read | MHT CET Admit Cards For PCB Group Released, Candidates Can Access and Download Hall Ticket at cetcell.mahacet.org.

On the intervening night of September 18 and September 19, Army said a suspicious movement was detected along LoC in the Uri area of Baramulla district. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)