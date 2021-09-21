Mumbai, September 21: The MHT CET hall tickets for the PCB group have been released today, i.e. on September 21, by the Maharashtra state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell. Candidates can access and download the MHT CET admit cards on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates have to make sure that they have to insert their application numbers and dates of birth to download the admit card. The MHT CET for engineering has already started from today, September 21, and will continue till October 1.

Students can check the MHT CET Hall Ticket on the official website and also on the direct link here. Direct Link. The admit card should be carried by the students as it has details of the candidates with all the details like exam date and time, reporting time, MHT CET exam center address mentioned on it.

MHT CET Admit Card 2021: Steps To Download

To access and download the MHT CET Admit Card, candidates have to visit the official website-- cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on the MHT CET admit card 2021 download link The candidates have to login using their Application Number and Password Now click on 'Submit' and download the MHT CET Admit card 2021 You can also take a printout for future reference

On the day of the exam, candidates have to compulsorily carry their MHT CET 2021 hall ticket to the exam centre. If they don't have their admit cards, teh candidates will not be allowed to appear in the MHT CET exam.

