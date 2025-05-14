Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 14 (ANI): Days after the first batch of Haj pilgrims in Srinagar left for Saudi Arabia's Mecca to undertake the annual holy pilgrimage, the second batch of Haj pilgrims are also set to depart for Mecca from Srinagar on Wednesday following the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan.

According to an executive member of the Jammu and Kashmir Haj Committee, Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, a total of 642 pilgrims are scheduled to depart from Srinagar today, and a total of six flights have been arranged for that purpose.

He stated that due to the recent tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam and India's response to it, seven flights were cancelled, out of which only one has been rescheduled.

"Today we are happy that the Hajj pilgrimage has restarted... But seven flights were cancelled, one of which has been rescheduled for May 15... Those who were leaving for today also faced problems, as the Airbus couldn't arrive at Srinagar Airport and now they have to travel to Delhi and from there they will change flights and leave for Mecca... Today there are two flights from Delhi and from Srinagar; four flights will be there, carrying a total of 642... We faced a lot of problems due to the recent tensions but we have time and we will reach there on schedule," Qureshi said.

A pilgrim who was set to leave for Mecca expressed his relief at the cessation of the hostilities and stated that he prayed for the situation to become normal.

"We just always prayed to allah so that the situation becomes normal... Thank God that the ceasefire took place and now we are able to travel for Haj," he said.

Earlier, the first batch of Haj pilgrims from Srinagar left on May 4 with at least 3,372 Hujjaj Karam, a title bestowed upon the Hajj pilgrims, departing from there that morning.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Minority Affairs on Tuesday stated that Indian Hajis had left for Umrah from their accommodation in Makkah after spending eight days in Madinah.

"Indian Hajis going for Umrah from their accommodation in Makkah after spending 8 days in Madinah. We wish them a pilgrimage blessed with peace & spiritual fulfilment," the Ministry of Minority Affairs stated on X yesterday.

The Ministry had also launched an "Haj Suvidha App 2.0" designed to support a safe and well-organised Haj experience equipped with smart baggage tracking. (ANI)

