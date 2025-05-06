Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan after the deadly Pahalgam attack, security has been heightened in multiple areas in the valley, including in Poonch and Rajouri districts, with police officials setting up vehicle check points on multiple roads.

The heightened security measures also come amid repeated small-arms firing from the Pakistani forces along the Line of Control (LOC), which was responded by the Indian forces accordingly.

Visuals from Poonch and Rajouri showed security forces checking vehicles randomly, asking IDs from the people and sometimes checking bags of people too.

Earlier on May 5, Indian Army responded to unprovoked small-arms fire from Pakistani positions across the Line of Control (LoC) during the night of May 5 to early hours of May 6, as per the Indian Army.

The Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian army said in a statement, "During the night of 05-06 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in J&K. Indian Army responded in proportionate manner."

On May 4 too, Indian Army had responded to the unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajauri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

On April 30, India closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), another major step following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), confirming the closure of its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23 (estimated duration).

On April 29, the Director General of Military Operations of India and Pakistan talked over the hotline to discuss the unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan, as per defence sources.

Sources said India warned Pakistan against the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army along the LoC and the International Border. (ANI)

