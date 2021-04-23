Srinagar, Apr 23 (PTI) The total number of COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir surged to 1,56,344 on Friday as 1,937 more people tested positive for the disease while the death toll climbed to 2,111 with a record daily jump of 19 fatalities, officials said.

The fresh cases include 152 travellers, they said.

While 1,091 new cases were reported from the Kashmir division, 846 were from the Jammu division of the union territory, the officials said.

Jammu district recorded the highest number of fresh cases at 525, followed by 501 in Srinagar and 156 in Budgam.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands at 16,993. So far, 1,37,240 coronavirus patients have recovered from the infection, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)