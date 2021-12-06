Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 6 (ANI): Srinagar District Administration on Sunday directed police to take strict action against a Delhi-based publisher and a local distributor for circulating a social studies book for class VII that allegedly carries the content of sensitive nature.

In its letter dated December 5 to Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar District Administration said, "Chief Education Office, Srinagar has informed this office that a Delhi based publishing house, JAY CEE Publications (P) Ltd has published a social studies book for class 7th wherein content of sensitive nature has reportedly been published and is in circulation. The said book is being stocked and then distributed by Paradise Book Shop, Srinagar. Keeping in view the above, it is requested to take stern action against the said publishing house as well as the distributor of the book as per law."

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Sunday said that the book "History and Civics" edition-2020 for class VII published by the Delhi-based publication has hurt the sentiments of people.

The Board has accordingly directed all the schools affiliated with either with Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) or JKBOSE to withdraw the book immediately.

"All the schools of UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh affiliated either with CBSE, JKBOSE or any other Board of the country are directed not to use the textbook of 'History and Civics', Edition, 2020 for class 7th published by JAY CEE PUBLICATIONS Pvt Ltd., New Delhi and if the textbook is being used in any school, it must be withdrawn immediately, otherwise strict action as warranted under provisions of law shall be initiated," reads the notification of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE).

"While condemning the act of publication of certain material that has hurt the sentiments of the people, the publisher is directed to withdraw this textbook immediately from all the schools wherever it has been distributed, in spite of the publishing house having regretted the mistake made by them," it adds. (ANI)

