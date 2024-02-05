Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 5 (ANI): Srinagar, a renowned tourist spot and summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, looked ethereal as the city lay covered in a white sheet of snow early on Monday morning.

Drone visuals from Lal Chowk displayed the beauty of the city as people meandered through the snow-covered streets after heavy snowfall in the area.

After a prolonged dry spell, the snow has brought a sense of hope and rejuvenation to the people who rely on it for various reasons.

A fresh snowfall in Srinagar has brought much-needed relief to the residents. The snow is not only a beautiful sight to behold but also a crucial source of water.

Meanwhile, tourists could be seen enjoying snowball fights as parts of Rajouri received fresh snowfall.

Several parts of the Rajouri district are also covered under a white sheet of snow after fresh snowfall in the region.

While sharing his experiences, a tourist told ANI, "It's so beautiful, witnessing Kashmir after hearing so much about it. I ventured out today just to behold this view. With heavy snowfall, I hope it doesn't get too cold. Initially, I was disappointed, thinking there might be no snow, but since the day before yesterday, it's been wonderful. I hope such snowfall continues, benefiting farmers who were worried about horticulture and water issues, thinking their crops wouldn't be good. After the snowfall, there's hope that their crops will thrive."

Earlier on Sunday, heavy snowfall led to the cancellation of all flights at the Srinagar airport.

According to the traffic department, the Srinagar-Jammu national highway was open for traffic despite snowfall between Banihal and Ramsoo in the Ramban district along the highway on Sunday.

There was snowfall in the higher reaches and parts of the valley three days ago but today the entire Kashmir is wrapped in a thick white blanket of snow. So far, there are no reports of any major power breakdowns. (ANI)

