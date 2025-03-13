Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 13 (ANI): Low-hanging clouds draped Srinagar on Thursday, bringing intermittent light rain to the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast cloudy skies with occasional showers over Srinagar until March 16.

Also Read | Jaipur Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Fan Belt Warehouse, Over 30 Fire Engines Deployed, Nearby Residents Evacuated; Video Shows Smoke Rising.

Visuals from Srinagar showed thick clouds hovering over Dal Lake, with light drizzles causing ripples on the water's surface.

The iconic old city markets remained bustling despite the damp weather, as commuters navigated the rain-soaked streets under umbrellas.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Fire Department Constable Neeraj Kumar Mehta Dies by Suicide During Video Call With Wife in Koderma.

The IMD has advised residents to expect more light rain over the next few days, urging travelers to stay updated on weather conditions. No significant disruption has been reported so far.

Earlier last week, the Kashmir Valley experienced a drop in temperature after recent rainfall, contributing to the winter chill. The temperature recorded was five degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, a large number of tourists have thronged Guldanda meadow in Bhaderwah to experience the snowfall.

Following the restoration of the Bhaderwah-Basholi-Pathankot National Highway, the scenic destination witnessed a surge in visitors, boosting local tourism and winter activities.

Tourists visiting Bhaderwah in Jammu and Kashmir are captivated by its pristine snowfall, with many describing the experience as a dream come true. Families and groups of friends were seen throwing snowballs at each other while children excitedly built snowmen.

Some tourists lay on the soft snow, making snow angels, while others capture the breathtaking scenery on their phones and cameras. Many were seen trekking through the snow-covered meadows, enjoying the crisp mountain air and the serene beauty of the landscape.

After witnessing its breathtaking snow-clad mountains and untouched beauty, visitors drew comparisons to popular winter destinations like Manali and Kasol.

A tourist in Bhaderwah spoke to ANI and said, "I wanted to visit Kashmir, and everybody suggested that I come to Bhaderwah to watch the snow. I had only seen such a scenic place in movies, and today, I got to witness it. I am really ecstatic after watching the snow."

Another tourist said, "I had watched such snow-clad mountains and the beauty of the landscape in my dreams and watched it myself here today. Everybody should come and witness this."

The joy and excitement are evident as visitors laugh, cheer, and soak in the winter wonderland experience. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)