Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association delegation on Saturday met Advisor to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Nasir Sogami, at the Chief Minister's Office in Srinagar.

The delegation, led by Nasir Khuehami, National Convenor of the Association, called on the Advisor to apprise him of the ongoing hostel accommodation crisis faced by Kashmiri students at Jamia Millia Islamia University, New Delhi.

The delegation comprised the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee, Danish Lone, National Spokesperson, Zubair Reshi and the Advisor of the Association, Peerzada Mahboob-ul-Haq.

During the meeting, the delegation expressed grave concern that the hostel specifically meant for students from Jammu and Kashmir is being occupied by students from other states, leaving a large number of Kashmiri students without proper accommodation.

They shared that due to the unavailability of hostel facilities, several Kashmiri students have been forced to abandon their degrees midway or seek expensive and unsafe private housing in Delhi, causing immense hardship.

The delegation highlighted that this dedicated hostel for students from Jammu and Kashmir was envisioned in 2012, with an agreement signed between the Ministry of Home Affairs, the then Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Government led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Jamia Millia Islamia University.

The project, valued at Rs 16.22 crore, was designed to provide hostel accommodation for 700 students from Jammu and Kashmir. The accord was signed in the presence of the then Union Home Minister, P. Chidambaram, and the then Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah.

However, despite the hostel being constructed specifically for Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) students, the majority of its residents today are from other states. As a result, Kashmiri students continue to face difficulties in securing accommodation on campus.

"This is a bizarre and unfortunate situation," the delegation remarked, "where even after the hostel's construction, Kashmiri students are compelled to discontinue their studies or are unable to enrol due to the non-availability of hostel facilities; despite applying for them."

The Association urged the Advisor to raise the matter with the concerned authorities and press the government to increase on-campus accommodation facilities for Kashmiri students.

They also pointed out that those residing off-campus face daily challenges as tenants, including disputes over electricity and water usage, rent-related harassment, and other issues that disrupt their studies and mental well-being.

In response, Advisor Nasir Sogami assured the delegation that the issue would be taken up immediately with the concerned authorities. He also conveyed that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will personally visit Jamia Millia Islamia to review the situation and interact with the students.

The Association expressed hope that urgent corrective action will be taken to ensure that the hostel serves its original purpose of providing safe, affordable, and dignified accommodation for students from Jammu and Kashmir at Jamia Millia Islamia.

The delegation apprised the Advisor of the Association's plans to establish an independent RCA Academy for marginalised students from Jammu and Kashmir aspiring to appear for civil services and other competitive examinations.

They sought support for the initiative, which will be implemented in collaboration with partner organisations from Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. Advisor Sogami appreciated the Association's sustained efforts in supporting students across the country, particularly during times of crisis and uncertainty. (ANI)

